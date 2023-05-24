MCLEAN, Va. — After trespassing on a preschool's campus in Fairfax County Tuesday, a Florida man was charged and a AK-47 was confiscated.
Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department say 32-year-old Eric Sandow was trespassing at the Dolley Madison Preschool, located on Savile Lane, off of Dolley Madison Boulevard, in McLean. When they located him, he was unarmed and said that he was making his way to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). The school is around a three minute drive from the CIA Headquarters Auditorium building, which is also located off of the same boulevard.
The man was then detained and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle. Two firearms, including an AK-47, as well as ammo were found in the car. They were all taken by police officers.
"Our officers took an AK-47 off the streets," the police department said in a tweet announcing the incident.
According to Fairfax County police officers, Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.
The Dolley Madison Preschool released the following statement about the incident:
“As noted in the Fairfax County Police Department’s statement this morning, a man was arrested yesterday after trespassing on Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dolley Madison Preschool grounds. He requested access to the building facilities to use the restroom, which was denied by school staff. At no point did he gain physical entrance to the school building.
Fairfax County Police were called and arrested the individual. His car was parked in the main parking lot and was searched and seized. We are grateful for the swift response of the Fairfax County Police Department.”
