Florida man sentenced to 27 years in prison after massive drug bust where 15 guns were found

Law enforcement agents said they also found more than $400,000 in cash.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after conspiring to distribute hundreds of grams of substances containing methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.

Back in July 2019, law enforcement officials caught up with Victor Manuel Hernandez of Wimauma, Florida, when a "confidential source" spoke with Hernandez and ordered a kilogram of meth, according to court documents obtained by the U.S. Attorney's Office of Florida's Middle District.

The two agreed to meet that day at an apartment complex parking lot, authorities say. As agents approached Hernandez at the complex, he tried to flee the scene but was placed in custody. When authorities searched his car, they found 978 grams of meth.

Following his arrest, Hernandez took agents to his home where law enforcement officials discovered 800 grams of heroin, 4 more kilograms of meth, 13 guns and assorted ammunition inside the house.

While out on bond, officials later learned that Hernandez was still trafficking narcotics. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at his house and agents found 31 kilograms of meth, 756 grams of cocaine and about 523 grams of heroin. Additionally, two rifles were found, both belonging to Hernandez.

He had previously been convicted of a felony, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, which meant he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law, according to authorities.

Hernandez's sentencing comes almost nine months after he eventually pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy and possession of firearms on July 27, 2021. In total, the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 79.2 pounds of meth, 1.3 kilograms of heroin, 756 grams of cocaine, 15 firearms and $408,692 in cash.