PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One man will be spending a night or two in the dog house—and it’s not because he’s in trouble.

Kris Rotonda is spending 10 nights in a kennel at the Humane Society of Pasco County to help the pups there get adopted.

Rotonda is raising money and helping shelters to honor a special friend: his dog Jordan. Jordan was adopted by Rotonda 11 years ago and she had spent her whole life in a shelter until then.

Jordan died after a battle with cancer in the fall of 2018. Now, Rotonda is making it his mission to help animal shelters and pets inside find forever homes.

You can read more about Rotonda’s mission and donate to his cause on his website.

