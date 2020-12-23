FHP: Man arrested after throwing golf clubs out of van on I-75, punching trooper

The only place you should see golf clubs swing is on a golf course, but drivers on Interstate 75 in Tampa might have wished someone had called "fore!" after one man decided to start throwing them into traffic Wednesday.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, drivers called to report 41-year-old Edward Day of North Port was throwing golf clubs out of his 1999 Ford van shortly after 1 p.m. as he drove northbound on I-75 near milepost 240 shortly.
A trooper was able to track Day down and stopped the van on Fowler Avenue. According to FHP, Day got out of his van and confronted the trooper with a golf club. At first, Day appeared to cooperate with the trooper's instructions to put down the club, but then resisted arrest.
Day reportedly hit the trooper with his fist, then pulled at the trooper's uniform and radio. The trooper used a taser on Day and was able to arrest him.
Day is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, throwing a deadly missile from his car, as well as possession of marijuana, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
If you witnessed Day's actions or were victimized during this incident, call FHP at 813-558-1800.
