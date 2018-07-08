Someone call "Dancing with the Stars" because this Florida mom is on her way to stardom after dancing into labor.

Alicia Exantus began her 30-hour labor by breaking it down with labor and delivery staff at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton.

She posted the video to Facebook where, to no surprise, people are loving it.

And, if you were wondering, she gave birth -- on Aug. 2 -- to a healthy little girl named Tatum.

