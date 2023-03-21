Florida NAACP seeks travel advisory over controversial legislation, policies

The travel advisory would come as a slew of bills targeting discussions on race and gender identity move through the legislature.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NAACP Florida State Conference voted unanimously on Saturday, seeking permission from its national headquarters to issue a travel advisory for the state of Florida over what it called "draconian" legislation and practices related to race and gender.

“We would issue this to anyone who is thinking of coming to Florida, thinking of sending their children to school—anyone planning to breathe in Florida,” chair of legislative affairs for the NAACP Florida State Conference Marsha Ellison said. “We want people to be 'woke.'”

The travel advisory would come as a slew of bills targeting discussions on race and gender identity move through the legislature.

HB, 1223, in the Florida legislature, would expand on the controversial "Parental Bill of Rights." Should the bill pass, it would prohibit teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity through middle school, and only allow "age-appropriate" instruction in high school. Under the current law — dubbed by critics as "Don't Say Gay" — instruction on these topics is prohibited in public schools from kindergarten through third grade.

The sought-after travel advisory would also come on the heels of a national controversy over the state’s rejection of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course. The state said it “lacked educational value.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Black History is taught in Florida schools as its part of the core curriculum, however, the AP African American Studies course proposed was "indoctrination, not education."

DeSantis called out other topics in the proposed course including queer theory, intersectionality and abolishing prisons, calling the course a "political agenda."

The College Board fired back against the Florida Department of Education calling their characterization of course materials “slander” and politically motivated.

Ellison said the national office must give approval before the travel advisory can be released. She said it would address “all of the draconian laws that have been passed over the last few years and what's on deck that may pass this session.”

This isn’t the first time a state NAACP has issued a travel advisory.

The Missouri NAACP issued a travel advisory back in 2017 after the legislature passed a bill the president of the chapter said was a potential civil rights violation.

The bill raised the legal burden needed to sue businesses for discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or gender.