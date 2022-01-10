Florida receives approval for National Flood Insurance Program waiver

The program will provide NFIP Standard Flood Insurance policyholders $5,000 for combined building and content losses or $20,000 in other cases with more evidence.

FLORIDA, USA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has authorized the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) to approve Florida's request for a waiver allowing policyholders within the program to access a portion of their claims without going through the full claims process.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced the approval of the waiver that was from a joint request from both Patronis and the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

According to the Office of Florida's CFO, the program will provide NFIP Standard Flood Insurance policyholders $5,000 for combined building and content losses or up to $20,000 for policyholders that are able to provide FEMA with photographic evidence of claims and demonstrate proof of incurred out-of-pocket expenses related to the repair or replacement of insured property.