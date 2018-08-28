Primary polls around Tampa Bay closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Pinellas County saw voter turnout near 30 percent.

In Hillsborough County, voter turnout was around 24.6 percent – including early voting and mail ballots. The last comparable midterms were in 2014, a non-presidential election year, when the county’s turnout was around 16.6 percent.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is expected to easily clinch the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, which would put him against longtime Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson in the Nov. 6 general election. That race will be one to watch because both men have substantial name recognition among Florida voters. And, although Nelson is the incumbent, Scott has outspent him by more than $20 million.

Some of the other primary contests 10News will be monitoring closely tonight include the races for governor, U.S. House and attorney general.

►Click or tap here for 2018 Florida primary election results.

