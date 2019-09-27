There have now been 12 deaths in 10 states related to vaping and e-cigarette use.

According to the CDC, the deaths have occurred in CA(2), FL, GA, IL, IN, KS(2), MN, MO, MS, and OR.

The latest findings from the CDC investigation suggest THC-related products played a role in the outbreak.

There have been 805 confirmed cases of lung injury associated with vaping across 46 states, a number that continues to grow with the CDC's ongoing investigation.

For the first time, the CDC has released characteristics of patients and specific substances used in vaping products possibly causing the lung illnesses.

More than two-thirds of patients are male. The median age of cases is 23-years-old, with about 62 percent of patients between the ages of 18-34.

The CDC revealed about 77 percent of cases involved THC-containing products, with or without nicotine-containing products. And, 16 percent reported exclusive use of nicotine-related products.

Although the CDC is seeing a trend leaning towards THC products, experts are still advising people to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vaping products, but especially those containing THC as they continue their investigation.

More information is needed to know whether a single product, substance, or brand is responsible for the lung issues.

