Florida Road Ranger seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-75

Troopers say a Road Ranger was walking inside a closed portions of the roadway when a sedan hit him and kept driving.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver they say seriously injured a Road Ranger in an overnight hit-and-run crash.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday when troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 75, south of Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel.

Troopers say a road ranger was walking inside the closed portions of the roadway, which were designated by traffic cones and flares, when a sedan going southbound entered the closed lane and hit the ranger.

Following the collision, FHP says the car continued driving southbound at a high speed. The 38-year-old Road Ranger suffered serious injuries.

The car is described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla with a partial license plate number of "F90."