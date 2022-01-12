Florida Road Ranger seriously injured in hit-and-run on I-75

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver they say seriously injured a Road Ranger in an overnight hit-and-run crash.
It happened just after midnight Wednesday when troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 75, south of Overpass Road in Wesley Chapel.
Troopers say a road ranger was walking inside the closed portions of the roadway, which were designated by traffic cones and flares, when a sedan going southbound entered the closed lane and hit the ranger.
Following the collision, FHP says the car continued driving southbound at a high speed. The 38-year-old Road Ranger suffered serious injuries.
The car is described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla with a partial license plate number of "F90."
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact FHP by calling 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.