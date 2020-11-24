Florida snow park cuts hours, says it 'misestimated the amount of snow production' needed

You can still hit the slopes and play in the snow at this winter wonderland, you might just have to find a new time.

DADE CITY, Fla. — Florida's first snow park is scaling back its hours to focus on what it does best: make snow.

Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park said in a Facebook post the changes are coming after it “misestimated the amount of snow production” it would need to make sure everyone who wanted to play in the snow inside its Arctic Igloo could do so.

Park managers said they were cutting back hours so they could focus on keeping the igloo open and work on snow production.

The park said it even had to temporarily close the Arctic Igloo a day after opening because of the number of kids and adults who wanted to play in the snow. It was reopened on Sunday.

"We definitely want to ensure all of the kids and families that want to see and play in the snow, are able to!"

The Arctic Igloo, Snowy Slopes, and the Alpine Village are open, but have new operating hours you can find online.

The park said anyone who had a ticket for a timeslot that doesn't exist under the new hours of operation will get an automatic refund.

Tickets and time slots can be found on the Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park website.

