Here's when tickets to the Florida Strawberry Festival go on sale

PLANT CITY, Fla. — It's almost that time of the year again-- the Florida Strawberry Festival.
Discounted tickets to the 11-day local strawberry harvest celebration will go on sale Thursday, Feb, 4.
Tickets can be bought at select Publix stores in the area and online.
Advance discount tickets will cost:
- $8 for adults
- $4 for children 6-12 years old
- Free for children five and younger when they go with an adult who paid for a ticket
Here is a list of Publix stores where tickets can be bought.
Festival organizers say the festival's other major attractions such as rides, livestock shows, on-grounds entertainment, concessions and exhibits will still happen because those events are held outdoors, in open-air facilities or in areas where people can move around freely.
This year, because of the pandemic, the Strawberry Festival will not have any headlining entertainment.
That applies to the concerts and entertainment that had been scheduled for inside the festival's stadium, which seats about 9,000 people and usually hosts about 24 headline entertainers
The 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival is from March 4 through March 14 in Plant City.
