TAMPA, Fla — Let the fair fun begin!

The Florida State Fair is back in town after being postponed two months because of COVID-19.

It will run from April 22 through May 2 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. Just search 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N in your GPS.

If you're looking to head out there for the day, here's everything you need to know before you go!

Hours

Monday through Thursday, gates will open up at 11 a.m. and midway will open at 1 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, gates will open at 10 p.m. and midway will open at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets and pricing

For an adult to enter the fair, admission will cost $9.

For a child, it's $5 to enter.

And for seniors 55 and up, it's $7. This deal is only valid Monday through Thursday.

If you're looking for unlimited rides while at the fair, an "anyday armband" will cost you $30, but if you're heading out on a weekday, it's discounted to $20. Specialty rides are not included in the price.

You can purchase your tickets and ride wristbands at the fair entrance.

Parking at the fairgrounds is free.

Here's a #FairTimeTip

One way to help remember where you park at the fair is putting a pinned location at your car on the map.📍

Then after a full day of fun, you can refer to that pin and find your car easily!



One way to help remember where you park at the fair is putting a pinned location at your car on the map. Then after a full day of fun, you can refer to that pin and find your car easily!

COVID-19 precautions

Masks must be worn inside at all times, and outside when not consuming food and drinks. That's for all guests five and older. The fair website says entry will be denied if you do not wear a mask.

Hand sanitizer stations and handwashing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds.

Employees will be frequently screening staff, staying consistent with CDC protocols and guidelines.

Social distancing will be enforced. You will have to maintain six feet of space throughout the fair, including in-line, at exhibits, at food and drink stands, at shows and inside restrooms.

Check out the full list of coronavirus safety precautions here.

Food and drinks

Bring your appetite! Fair food never disappoints, and this year is no different.

You can indulge in "The Pig Rig" which is a grilled cheese stuffed sandwich with BBQ pulled pork and mac-n-cheese from Low 'N Slow.

Or maybe try "The Cookie Pail" which is an entire pail filled with The Cookie Crate's famous chocolate chip cookies!

Looking for something frozen? Maybe try the "Gelato Nachos." Funky Flamingo will offer nachos and tacos made with a Dutch stroopwafel and gelato!

Learn more about the fair food by clicking here.

Rides

Get ready to be thrilled! There's a great lineup of rides at the fair this year.

Some of those include the "Street Fighter," "Wipeout" and "Midway Sky Eye."

You can read more about all the rides at the fair this year by clicking here.