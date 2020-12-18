Florida State Fair postponed until April 2021

The fair was originally scheduled for Feb. 11-22, 2021.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair has been postponed until April 2021, organizers say.

The annual fair in Tampa was scheduled for Feb. 11-22, 2021, but has been pushed back because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say moving the fair to sometime in April means there's hopefully a better chance to hold such a large event safely.

More details will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the Florida State Fair Authority Board of Directors.

If you've already bought your tickets for the upcoming fair, you have the option to transfer them to the rescheduled dates or get a refund. You can get more information on the fairgrounds' website.

“The Florida State Fair is truly a community event that our guests look forward to each and every year,” said Cheryl Flood, Executive Director of the Florida State Fair. “With the evolving health situation and risks associated with mass gatherings of people, our Board of Directors made the decision to move the 2021 Fair from February to April, with the exception of our Market Steer and Swine shows. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Florida youth and hosting a long-time Tampa tradition.”

The Market Steer and Swine show competitions will still be held in February 2021 as scheduled.

And, the Florida State Fairgrounds remain open for business and will hold non-fair events including the Gold and Gulf Coast Quarter Horse Shows Dec. 27 through Jan. 7 and the Florida RV SuperShow Jan. 13-17.

The fairgrounds' board of directors says it will "continue to enhance" health and safety measures by following CDC guidelines and staying in contact with local health authorities.

Exact dates have not been set for the rescheduled event.

