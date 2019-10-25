The Florida State Fair is announcing its talent search for the upcoming Fair.

"Calling all dancers, singers and entertainers to perform at the 2020 Florida State Fair!," the fair said in a press release. "The brand new Showcase Community Stage in Entertainment Hall is searching for the freshest faces in fun, family-friendly, Florida entertainment to sing, dance or perform live for the 500,000+ Florida State Fair visitors."

Talent of all kinds and ages can apply online to audition for their spot on stage.

Applications are due Friday, November 15, 2019, to participate in the Florida State Fair (February 6-17, 2020). Selected talent will be given a 30-minute spot on stage and free admission to the fair."

Applicants can sign up online.

