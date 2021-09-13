$5 tickets to Florida State Fair go on sale Monday

The Florida State Fair returns Feb. 10, 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tickets to the Florida State Fair, Tampa's favorite family tradition, are going on sale Monday — and they're only $5.

Organizers tweeted Friday that admission tickets to the 10-day event would be sold for $5 starting Monday.

"$5 Florida State Fair admission tickets will be on sale THIS coming Monday, September 13!" the fair tweeted.

The Florida State Fair is scheduled for Feb. 10 through Feb. 21, 2022.

This year's state fair was postponed until April 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Details on 2022's Florida State Fair are still limited, but you can expect more information in the coming weeks and months.

