Gov. DeSantis issues state of emergency ahead of possible impacts from tropical system

The governor issued an emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93L.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Tampa Bay-area counties ahead of possible impacts from a tropical system.

The governor issued an emergency for 33 counties in preparation for Invest 93L, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and isolated tornadic activity.

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this system a 90% chance of developing into early next week. At the moment, there is not much as far as organization taking place in that area of the Caribbean, but the latest computer models are suggesting that we could see thunderstorms begin to organize near the Yucatán Peninsula by Sunday afternoon.

For the most up-to-date information about the tropics, click here.

The following counties are under a state of emergency: