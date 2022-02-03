Discounted Florida Strawberry Festival tickets available at Publix

Starting Feb. 3, you can get $8 tickets for adults and $4 for kids.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — If you're planning on going to the Florida Strawberry Festival and looking for a deal on tickets, Publix is selling them at a discount.

Starting Feb. 3 through March 13, you can get advance discounted tickets at the Publix Customer Service Counter, festival organizers said in a release.

These ticket prices will be $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12 years old. Kids ages 5 and under can get in for free.

"We pride ourselves on creating a family-friendly event," Florida Strawberry Festival President Paul Davis said in a statement. "We hope this discount offer will allow even more families to enjoy our 11-day event."

Almost 250 Publix stores throughout Florida, including Tampa Bay area counties DeSoto, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota will be selling the discounted tickets.

For a list of participating Publix stores, click here.

Some Publix stores will also be selling discounted strawberry shortcake tickets, event organizers say.

"We're incredibly thankful for our relationship with the Florida Strawberry

Festival," Publix Community Relations Manager Brian West said in a statement. "Offering admission tickets for sale at our stores in central and southwest Florida is a great convenience for our customers and an easy way to save a little money as well."

The 2022 Florida Strawberry Festival will take place from March 3 through March 13 in Plant City. For more information on the festival, click here.

The Florida Strawberry Festival says Publix will also partner with the event to host the Publix Food and Fun Day on March 4.