A Port St. Lucie teacher is claiming she got fired for refusing to give students credit for work they didn't do.

According to CBS affiliate WPEC, Diane Tirado wrote: "Bye kids. Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50% for not handing anything in."

Tirado, 52, has taught for more than 17 years but began working this year as an eighth-grade social studies teacher at West Gate K-8 School.

A photo appearing to show the school's handbook suggests teachers cannot give grades below 50 percent, but a district spokesperson told WPTV there is no policy stopping teachers from recording zeroes for work students don't do.

Right now, it's her word versus school officials. The district declined to say why Tirado was terminated.

A Sept. 14 termination letter also did not explain why Tirado was let go. But, as a new teacher on a probationary contract, she can be dismissed without cause, according to WPEC.

