TAMPA, Fla. — They met at the beginning of the school year, according to Tampa police.

Officers say Daniel Gonzalez is a teacher at Jefferson High School, and he was in a relationship with a 14-year-old student.

In a news release, police said the girl’s parents checked her phone after noticing a change in her behavior and discovered multiple WhatsApp messages from Gonzalez.

According to the arrest affidavit, the teen’s mother met with the 35-year-old and he admitted their relationship was “romantic.” The mother called the police on April 15.

In an interview with officers, the affidavit states Gonzalez confessed to kissing the girl, touching her leg and putting his arm around. Police say he also admitted to knowing the relationship was “wrong” because of the girl’s age and his position of authority over her.

Daniel Gonzalez was charged with authority figure soliciting or engaging in a romantic relationship with a student – a felony – and taken to jail.

Daniel Gonzalez, 35

Tampa Police Department

