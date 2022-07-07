Temple Terrace teen among winners of Apple coding scholarship

Lexline Johnson is one of 350 students from 40 countries and regions to win this year's challenge.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl from Temple Terrace is among a small group of students who recently won one of Apple's most prestigious scholarships for teens this summer.

Lexline Johnson created an app in the Swift Student Challenge. She said before submitting her creation, she didn't expect to be one of the 350 students selected from 40 countries and regions for the 2022 challenge.

"I was honestly surprised," Johnson said, describing how she felt after learning she was a winner.

But her parents and friends knew she had it in her. Johnson explained this was her second time entering the challenge and said her parents probably believed in her more than she believed in herself.

So what did she create?

Johnson is a quantum physics aficionado but knows the subject is not easily understandable. The winning app she created took two weeks to create and navigates quantum physics through everyday terms, "making STEAM topics less intimidating," a press release says.

The app takes the user through an interactive journey of quantum entanglement with illustrations created by Johnson. Creating and coding the app from start to finish, the 16-year-old said the animations are one of the features she's most proud of.

Through the scholarship, winners receive a year of Apple Developer Program membership, WWDC22 outerwear and a customized pin set. Apple developer memberships give access to digital lounges where Apple engineers and designers host Q&As, sessions and presentations.

Johnson is familiar with coding and app creation. She first found an interest in coding her freshman year in high school when she received her first laptop. She's created a matching game in a coding competition and has worked with app development.

The rising senior at the Academy of Holy Names said when she's not winning Apple scholarships, she likes to draw and plays the viola. Her favorite subject in school is math and says she enjoys the logical process.

"There's always something to learn," Johnson said.

For students who are interested, Johnson said her best advice is to "go for it."

While reading books and participating in Stack Overflow can teach you things, she said there's a lot that can be learned from putting your brain to the test of app development and getting your hands dirty.

"Don't be afraid," Johnson said. And added that the app you create doesn't have to be overly complicated.

In the future, she said if she were to expand the demo app she submitted, she'd add more topic discussions to cover a larger field.