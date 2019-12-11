HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two motorcycles crashed after one motorcyclist slowed down and tried to avoid a tortoise that was crossing the road in Hardee County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 70-year-old motorcyclist had been riding east early Tuesday afternoon on Soloman Road, directly in front of the other motorcyclist, when he swerved to avoid the animal and the two motorcycles collided. The men were thrown off their motorcycles.

Both the 70-year-old man and the 86-year-old operator of the other motorcycle are from Bonita Springs. The older man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The younger man sustained minor injuries.

According to FHP, both men were wearing helmets. Alcohol was not involved.

