I do, too: Dozens of couples wed in mass Valentine's Day ceremony

Love was definitely in the air.

TAMPA, Fla — I do...and they do too!

A lot of couples across the Tampa Bay area are celebrating the union of love this Valentine's Day.

On Monday, couples got married or renewed their vows during several mass Valentine's Day ceremonies. From Pasco County to Manatee County, the Tampa Bay area offered low-cost group ceremonies to get hitched.

In Dade City, couples stood hand in hand next to others outside the Pasco County Court House and waited for the words, "I pronounce you a married couple, you may now kiss," before they were met with celebratory cheers and hugs.

The ceremonies were free, couples only had to pay for the marriage licenses.