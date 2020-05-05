There’s not enough water, so it’s time to reset your sprinklers

Drought conditions are forcing Florida leaders to turn off the tap.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — You don’t have to be a meteorologist to figure out we’re not getting enough rain. Florida should be entering the rainy season, but most days are bringing nothing but blue skies and clear nights.

In fact, the state is officially in a drought.

That’s why, on Tuesday, the Southwest Florida Water Management District issued a Phase 1 Water Shortage order for nine counties – Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

Here’s what you’re not allowed to do:

Allow water to flow from an unattended hose

Hand-watering a lawn on a restricted day or more than once a day

Hosing down a solid surface or structure, when a dry option is available

Failing to repair broken sprinkler heads and outdoor faucets, causing leaks.

In Pinellas County, homeowners and renters may only water their lawns a couple times a week.

Address ends with an even number : Water on Thursday or Sunday

: Water on Thursday or Sunday Address ends with an odd number : Water on Wednesday or Saturday

: Water on Wednesday or Saturday Mixed or no address : Water on Tuesday or Friday

: Water on Tuesday or Friday Watering your lawn is not allowed between 10. a.m. and 4 p.m.

The statewide restrictions are scheduled to run from May 12 through July 2020.

