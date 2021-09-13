Reports: Florida woman found naked, bound in storm drain

Police say the woman was a transient who was staying at a nearby hotel.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are trying to understand what led to a woman being trapped inside a storm drain in Fort Myers.

The Fort Myers News-Press reports that last Friday a man heard a "low-pitched" voice calling for help. He followed the cries which led him to a storm drain outside a restaurant's parking lot. At the bottom of the drain reportedly was a woman who was sitting naked.

When officers arrived, they say she had what was described as straps around her legs.

WBBH reports that special tools were used to rescue the woman. Once freed, she was transported to a hospital.