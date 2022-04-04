Remembering Teneisha Griffith: Celebration of life held for woman found dead in Lacoochee

She went missing and was found dead days later. Detectives have still not located her car.

LUTZ, Fla. — A celebration of life was held Monday for a Tampa woman who was found dead more than a week ago.

Family and friends of Teneisha Griffith gathered to honor the 27-year-old woman, according to an online obituary. She was found dead on March 24 in the area of Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575 in Lacoochee.

Her loved ones remember her as the "life of the party" with a contagious laugh. She is survived by a loving family including her daughter, Chelsea, her obituary says.

The funeral was held at Grace Family Church in Lutz, Florida.

Pasco County deputies are working to learn more about Griffith's disappearance and death. She was originally reported missing by the Tampa Police Department. No one had seen or heard from Griffith after the evening of March 19.

Her car, a white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag No. QSBE04 has still not been found, deputies say.

Anyone with information on where Griffith was or who she was with between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24 is asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. And, anyone who has information on where her car may be is also asked to contact authorities.

You can report tips to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office by clicking here or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.