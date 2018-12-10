PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- A 10News crew stationed in Panama City after Hurricane Michael was in the right place at the right time to help an elderly couple.

The destructive storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle, with catastrophic 155 mph winds and storm surge creating damage not likely to be fully realized for the next several days.

Judy, the 73-year-old wife, was able to escape the home after a tree fell on their home, but was unable to help her 83-year-old husband get out.

Large trees had fallen on their property and the husband, who suffers from diabetes and heart troubles, was unable to get around a tree to get out of the home.

The wife went out searching for help and found 10News photojournalist Bert Moreno.

Moreno found a Bay County sheriff's deputy to help rescue the man and get him out of the home.

Judy later told 10News that the house was surrounded by cats that were able to survive the storm by hiding under the trailer. Judy named all of the cats "Sally."

She got emotional during the interview, explaining to the crew that no one in the area has insurance on their homes because they could not afford it.

