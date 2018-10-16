DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were rescued from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near the Dunlawton Bridge, according to WKMG-TV.

Lifeguards reportedly pulled a man from the downed plane and took him to shore. Rescuers responded back to the plane to tie a rope around the cabin and while using a Jet Ski, pulled it to land.

Two people were on board; neither of them was hurt.

It appeared the right wing on the single-engine aircraft was broken, WKMG reports.

