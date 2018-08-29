ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two construction workers building a hotel near Walt Disney World died in a fall from a sixth-floor scaffolding collapse.

The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Chelonia Parkway near the Bonnet Creek Resort in Lake Buena Vista, according to the Orange County, Fla., Fire Rescue.

WKMG-TV reports the workers were preparing to pour concrete between the sixth and seventh floors when the scaffolding broke down.

A third worker was able to hold on and climb themselves to safety, fire rescue says. They suffered from minor injuries.

There were about 18 workers at the scene when rescuers were dispatched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP