UPDATE: The missing child has been found, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Missing Child Alert was issued for 9-year-old Asiah Hughes early Sunday.

The girl is about 4-feet-5-inches tall, 60 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in the 4000 block of West Moncrief Road in Jacksonville.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue flowers and khaki shorts. Hughes has braids going down the center of her hair and tied up in a ponytail.

Anyone with information about Hughes is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP