A Florida Amber Alert has been canceled for an infant girl, who was found safe Sunday afternoon.

Na'tori Mazion, 3 months old, went missing early Sunday from Sanford.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an update at 3:45 p.m. -- saying Mazion was alright.

There was no immediate information about the status of Tedrick Mazion, who authorities previously said may have had her.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

