A Florida Amber Alert was issued Sunday for an infant girl, who was last seen in Sanford.

Na'tori Mazion, 3 months old, was last seen near West Seminole Boulevard in Sanford early Sunday. She was wearing a pink and gray top with the words "princess" printed on it, a pink tutu, a pink headband and clear jelly shoes.

The infant may be with Tedrick Mazion, who has a beard. They may be traveling in a 2017 red Nissan Altima with Florida tag number 4ALWY.

The car has silver rims and black tint.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-356-4774 or the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070 or 911.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP