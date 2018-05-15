TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for a Titusville girl.

The unnamed girl is about 15 years old and was last seen Tuesday on Barna Avenue near Queen Street.

The girl was wearing a green shirt and khaki pants, according to the FDLE. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Witnesses saw someone pull the girl into a charcoal SUV between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the FDLE said. The FDLE did not have a tag number for the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Titusville Police Department at (321)264-7800.

