TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- During a rally on Saturday in Titusville, a man opened fire and was shot by an armed bystander, police said.

More than 100 people showed up to the rally meant to promote peace in the city and give backpacks to children in need, WKMG reported.

Police said the shooter was involved in a fight with another person at Isaac Campbell Park. He left and returned several minutes later with a gun and opened fire.

Police said the gunman was shot by a bystander, who they said was licensed to carry a gun. The first shooter was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The bystander has been fully cooperative with the shooting investigation, police said, and no charges are expected against him.

Titusville police are still investigating.

