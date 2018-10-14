At least three pedestrians are dead after a crash on the Florida Turnpike in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to WKMG, the crash happened Saturday night in the northbound lanes of the turnpike at mile marker 191.

Three pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

For more information, read the WKMG report.

This is a developing story.

