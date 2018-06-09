Hollywood legend Burt Reynolds, star of films like "Boogie Nights" and "Deliverance," was raised in Florida and kept strong ties with his adopted home state.

He died Thursday at 82 at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida.

The actor, director and producer was born in Lansing, Michigan, in 1936. His family moved to Riviera Beach, Fla., in 1947, where his father became police chief.

He played football at Florida State University before an injury dashed hopes of a football career.

As an actor, he filmed several movies in Florida such as "Smokey and the Bandit Part II" and "Striptease." He also filmed a TV series, "B.L. Stryker," in Palm Beach County.

He founded the Burt Reynolds Institute for Film and Theater in Jupiter. The city was also the home of the Burt Reynolds and Friends Museum before it closed in 2012.

He was inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 1993, and a park was named in his honor in Jupiter.

Information from CBS was used in this report.

