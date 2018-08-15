The case against shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz continues in court, where the Broward County school board asked a judge to hold the South Florida Sun Sentinel in contempt for publishing details about Cruz's educational background that were supposed to be redacted to protect his privacy.

At a hearing Wednesday, Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer called the newspaper "shameful" for publishing those details, but stopped short of ruling the newspaper in contempt of court.

The Sun Sentinel contends the school board had already exposed those details by mistakenly releasing them in a way anyone could see.

RELATED: Parkland students return to school amid new locks, guards, security cameras

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.