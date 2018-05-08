LAKE MARY, Fla. -- A child's body was found Sunday in a pond near the home of a missing 7-year-old boy who has autism, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Humza Syed was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday wearing a gray shirt and navy blue shorts. Deputies said the boy has autism and is non-verbal.

The sheriff's office said it was working to positively identify the body on Sunday.

Previous: Missing Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Seminole County boy

