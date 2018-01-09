MIAMI, Fla.— A new mother has a lot to be thankful for after the Coast Guard medivaced her from Carnival Glory cruise ship more than 100 miles southwest the Key West Friday.

The 36-year-old woman went into labor on the ship, so the crew called in Coast Guard Key West watchstanders for help.

Watchstanders sent a Coast Guard Air Station MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

When the crew arrived on scene they hoisted the patient off of the ship and transported her to local emergency medical services.

WATCH:

