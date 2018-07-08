The questions continue after the release of transcripts detailing what accused shooter Nikolas Cruz told detectives the day of the shooting spree at Marjory Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

According to the transcripts, Cruz said a demon in his head told him to 'burn, kill, and destroy'. When he was left alone in the room, he said, "Kill me. Just (expletive) kill me."

READ HERE: "Just (expletive) kill me" | Suspected Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's statement to police released

Those disturbing words are reigniting the debate about mental health care in schools. It's something Florida is addressing with its new safety law passed after the shooting.

Part of the state's new school safety mandate required every district to have a mental health care plan in place by August 1st.

10News compiled mental health plans from Tampa Bay area schools districts.

Hillsborough County: Mental Health Plan

Pinellas County: Pinellas County did not provide a copy of their entire plan, but sent these bullet points:

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Implemented refined processes for threat assessments.

Increased mental health services, including hiring additional counselors, social workers, and psychologists.

Age-appropriate training and education for students on safety procedures.

District-wide training on mental health for all schools prior to the start of the school year.

Partnership with Sandy Hook Promise to enhance resources and training for students and staff in middle and high schools.

Pasco County: Mental Health Assistance Allocation Plan

Polk County: Mental Health Plan

Manatee and Sarasota school districts did not immediately respond to our request.

READ HERE: School districts around Tampa Bay release statements on what they're doing for school security

The state's new law expects that every student in Florida has access to a mental health professional at school this school year. You can learn more about new initiatives by clicking here: Office of Safe Schools.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP