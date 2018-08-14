Marion County Sheriff's Office issued a missing/endangered alert for 12-year-old Alexus Serrano Monday evening.

Seranno had been last seen on Monday at a home located in the 11000 block of Southwest 58th Circle in Ocala at around 4:30 p.m., according to the news release.

She has since been found and is safe.

**ORIGINAL RELEAE**

She walked away from the home in an unknown direction wearing a black Nike jacket, black leggings and carrying a poke-a-dot backpack.

Serrano has made comments that have caused concern for her safety. She is 4'8" tall, has brown eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about Serrano's whereabouts, please call 911.

