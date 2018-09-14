SEMINOLE, Fla.—You might have heard this saying for people who are getting into trouble: “Your butt is grass.” (Or something like that.)

Well, that's pretty fitting for a man Pinellas County deputies said rode off on a lawnmower without paying for it.

The suspect drove $2,600 Toro lawn mower away from Doudna’s Mowers in Seminole, deputies said.

The grand theft suspect is described as a white male, wearing a dark shirt, tan shorts, a sun visor, and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective D. Curtin of the South County Burglary and Pawn Unit at 727-582-6050 or dcurtin@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP