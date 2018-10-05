BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Since the Model T, license plates on our cars have pretty much stayed the same.

That could be changing. Just take a look at this video from the website of California based Reviver Auto.

Instead of your metal license plate, the digital version is essentially a rectangular shaped tablet attached to your car. There’s flexibility in what appears on the plate and once you have the $700 device and pay a monthly subscription fee of $8, you’re theoretically set for life.

“The techie in me thinks this is the coolest thing, right," Craig Agranoff, a Boca Raton technology expert says. “And the fact that you don’t have to go and wait in that long, ridiculous, absurd line at the DMV.”

But could the digital plate leave people vulnerable to hacking?

RELATED: Bracket on your license plate? Watch out!

RELATED: Here's why thieves are stealing your license plates

“Although the company will tell you that it’s got probably the same type of encryption as a bank has, guess what? Banks get hacked too. The government gets hacked, " Agranoff adds.

News releases on the company’s website indicate the digital plate is approved for a pilot program in Florida. But a spokeswoman for the state Department of Motor Vehicles tells me while the agency has the authority to look at different technologies, the agency has no licensing agreement or pilot program with Reviver Auto and is not in the process of pursuing such an agreement.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved