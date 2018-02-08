Erin Brockovich, an environmental activist who made headlines in 1992 for taking on the Pacific Gas and Electric Company in California, has turned her attention to the environmental crisis affecting Southwest Florida.

Brockovich posted pictures and videos on her Facebook page of algal blooms and dead or dying aquatic life.

In one Facebook post, she expresses her grief:

"This is so wrong, at every level, that there are no words to describe it!" Brockovich writes.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a public meeting in Cape Coral to discuss Lake Okeechobee water releases and water quality. Outside the meeting, a manatee was found dead at the Cape Coral Yacht Club.

Erin Brockovich came to national attention when she was portrayed by Julia Roberts in an Oscar-winning movie.

