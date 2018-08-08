The Florida State Attorney's Office has released the redacted video of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz's statement to law enforcement.

In late July, a Broward County judge ordered parts of what Cruz said to be released while excluding the "substance" of what officials say is his videotaped confession.

Related: "Just (expletive) kill me" | Cruz's statement to police released

Earlier this week, a redacted transcript of the videotaped interview was made public.

Cruz's public defender had asked the entire statement to be kept from the public, saying it could influence a jury's decision. But, Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said the defense didn't present enough evidence to suggest releasing the non-confession portions of Cruz's statement would prevent a fair trial.

Investigators interviewed Cruz for 13 hours, so even the redacted video is several hours long. 10News is currently reviewing the video. We've posted a small portion of it above. In the meantime, read the entire redacted transcript here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP