A janitor was arrested after making threats against the school where he worked, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday, deputies said they were called to the Florida Center for Employee Health in Kissimmee, where they learned Gilberto Colon-Vega, 55, had told a teacher he was going to bring a weapon to school on Wednesday during a school meeting and made specific threats about what he would do.

Colon-Vega was charged with false report concerning the use of a firearm or bomb, a felony.

