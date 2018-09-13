Pinellas Park police played mother hen to a big bird as they rounded up an errant emu Thursday afternoon.

The feathered fugitive "decided to play chicken ... in traffic" in the 3400 block of 118th Street, according to a Facebook post.

Thanks to police, Pinellas County sheriff's deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the emu was herded home safely.

According to Brittanica.com, emus can run up to 30 mph and if cornered can kick with their three-toed feet.

This is the second emu to go on the lam in the past few weeks. Another one got loose in Inverness last month.

