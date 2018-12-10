ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- An alligator may have taken a bite out of him, but Jack will get the last bite.

The 7-year-old rottweiler-mix was attacked by a 9-foot gator at the end of September, Action News Jax reported. The dog's owner said he drove dozens of miles to Jacksonville to save him.

First Coast News reported a veterinarian in Jacksonville spent five hours in surgery with him.

"I just didn't think he was going to make," Dan Westberry, Jack's owner, told First Coast News. "He was so torn up, you could see all his thigh muscles."

The Westberry family has been traveling back and forth between Ormond Beach and Jacksonville to visit Jack, who's still recovering from a broken leg and other wounds. A GoFundMe page for Jack said he's also recovering from an infection from bacteria in the gator's mouth.

But on Oct. 3, Action News Jax reported that Westberry said the gator was deemed a nuisance and was trapped and killed. Westberry also said he got meat from the gator's tail to feed to Jack.

"The alligator got the first bite and Jack will get the last," Westberry said.

