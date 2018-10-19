A Penbroke Pines man is accused of attacking a pregnant woman and drowning her disabled dog.

According to CBS Miami, Juan Gonzalez, 40, came home and got into a fight with his ex-wife, who is four months pregnant. He reportedly shoved her several times and pulled her hair.

He then reportedly grabbed her disabled Chihuahua and threw it in a swimming pool, saying. "You can’t swim but you’re going to learn tonight!”

The dog drowned.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence/aggravated battery and animal cruelty.

