ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A man in his mid-60s was taken to a trauma center after St. Lucie County Fire District crews Friday went to report of a shark bite, the agency said.

At 9:29 a.m., crews went to the incident in the 900 block of Shorewinds Drive, according to Brenda Stokes, Fire District spokeswoman.

A man in his mid-60s was taken by ambulance to a local trauma hospital in serious condition.

No other information was immediately available.

